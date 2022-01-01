Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants
Lynnwood restaurants that serve cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

