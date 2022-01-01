Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants that serve crispy chicken

TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

 

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Crispy Basil Chicken$14.65
Stir-fried in homemade chili sauce with crispy chicken, green bean, white onion,
bell pepper and topped with crispy Thai sweet basil.
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Roll
Chicken, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Katsu Sauce
More about BittyFish Sushi

