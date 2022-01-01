Crispy chicken in Lynnwood
Hops n Drops
19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
|-Crispy Basil Chicken
|$14.65
Stir-fried in homemade chili sauce with crispy chicken, green bean, white onion,
bell pepper and topped with crispy Thai sweet basil.