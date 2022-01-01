Curry in Lynnwood
Lynnwood restaurants that serve curry
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
|-Panang Curry
|$15.65
Smooth and creamy curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bell pepper
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
|-Red Curry
|$15.65
Red curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper,
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
|-Yellow Curry
|$15.65
Yellow curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, potato, carrot and white
onion. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
SALADS • SUSHI
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood
|Curry katsu
|$16.00