Curry in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve curry

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Panang Curry$15.65
Smooth and creamy curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bell pepper
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
-Red Curry$15.65
Red curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper,
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
-Yellow Curry$15.65
Yellow curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, potato, carrot and white
onion. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry katsu$16.00
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Bowl$8.00
Chicken Katsu over rice with potatoes and carrots. Covered with curry sauce.
