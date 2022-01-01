Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Lynnwood
/
Lynnwood
/
Edamame
Lynnwood restaurants that serve edamame
SALADS • SUSHI
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood
Avg 5
(25 reviews)
Edamame
$5.00
lightly boiled and salted soybean
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
SUSHI
BittyFish Sushi
3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood
Avg 4.5
(478 reviews)
Edamame
Soybeans with Sea-Salt
Spicy Edamame
Soybeans, Garlic, Chili, Soy Sauce
More about BittyFish Sushi
