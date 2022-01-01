Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve fajitas

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC image

 

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC

3625 148th St SW UNIT 104, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUNCH FAJITAS BEEF$14.50
LUNCH FAJITAS SHRIMP$15.50
More about Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Mac And Cheese

Steak Salad

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Teriyaki Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston