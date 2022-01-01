Fried rice in Lynnwood
Lynnwood restaurants that serve fried rice
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
|-Garlic Fried Rice
|$12.65
Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg and fried garlic topped with cilantro.
Served with sliced cucumber.
|-Siam Fried Rice
|$13.65
Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg, onion and broccoli topped with cilantro.
Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.
|-Crab Fried Rice
|$19.65
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and white onion in light sauce topped with
crab and cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood
|Casserole Pot Fried Rice
|$16.50
Rice stir-fried with egg, prawns, chicken, cashew nuts, raisin, pineapple, basil, onion, and tomato in mild chili garlic sauce.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.50
Rice stir-fried with chunks of pine apple,raisin,egg,onion,tomato and your choice of meat.