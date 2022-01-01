Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants
Lynnwood restaurants that serve fried rice

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Garlic Fried Rice$12.65
Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg and fried garlic topped with cilantro.
Served with sliced cucumber.
-Siam Fried Rice$13.65
Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg, onion and broccoli topped with cilantro.
Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.
-Crab Fried Rice$19.65
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and white onion in light sauce topped with
crab and cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
SOUPS

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Casserole Pot Fried Rice$16.50
Rice stir-fried with egg, prawns, chicken, cashew nuts, raisin, pineapple, basil, onion, and tomato in mild chili garlic sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.50
Rice stir-fried with chunks of pine apple,raisin,egg,onion,tomato and your choice of meat.
More about Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

