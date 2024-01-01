Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Lynnwood

Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve miso soup

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso soup$2.00
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.75
Miso Soup with green onions, tofu, and seaweed
More about BittyFish Sushi

