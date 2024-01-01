Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Potstickers in
Lynnwood
/
Lynnwood
/
Potstickers
Lynnwood restaurants that serve potstickers
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
No reviews yet
-Pot stickers
$9.65
Deep fried chicken and vegetables dumplings. Served with soy sauce vinaigrette.
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
Pho Nguyen’s House
18920 28th Ave W Suite H, Lynnwood
No reviews yet
A6. POT -STICKERS
$8.00
More about Pho Nguyen’s House
