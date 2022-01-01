Salmon in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve salmon

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Belly Nigiri$7.00
Miso Glazed Salmon Nigiri$7.00
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri
More about BittyFish Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nigiri

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston