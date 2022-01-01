Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Lynnwood
/
Lynnwood
/
Sashimi
Lynnwood restaurants that serve sashimi
SALADS • SUSHI
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood
Avg 5
(25 reviews)
Sake Sashimi
$10.00
Saba Sashimi
$8.50
Ama Ebi Sashimi
$12.00
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
SUSHI
BittyFish Sushi
3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood
Avg 4.5
(478 reviews)
Albacore Sashimi
$7.25
Unagi Sashimi
$8.00
Yellowtail Sashimi
$7.25
More about BittyFish Sushi
