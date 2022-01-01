Go
Lynora's

1470 N Congress Ave Suite 113

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries$8.50
Parmigiano, truffle oil
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Insalata Cesare$9.95
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
Tortellini Al Brodo$7.95
Meat tortellini, chicken consomme
Linguini Carbonara$20.95
Parmigiano, cream
Polpette Della Casa$13.95
Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Margherita$13.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Focaccia$6.50
EVOO, sea salt, rosemary

Location

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
