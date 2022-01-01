Go
3301 S Dixie Hwy

Al fresco eatery offering homemade Italian classics est. 1976

3301 S Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

Arugula Stem$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Kids Pizza$8.00
Tomato sacue, mozzarella cheese
Classico Pizza$14.95
Bufala mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
Fettuccine Bolognese$17.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
Not Caesar$10.95
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
Pollo Parmigiana$20.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Margherita Pizza$11.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Focaccia$6.95
EVOO, sea salt, rosemary
Meatball$3.95
each housemade tomato sauce
3301 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
