LYNQ

LYNQing Cuisines, Cultures, People & Music Together!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN

16230 summerlin road • $$

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

16230 summerlin road

Fort Myers FL

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
