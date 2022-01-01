Go
Toast

Tio Sancho's - Lyons

Come in and enjoy!

8315 Ogden Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tortas$8.99
Our Mexican sandwich stacked with your favorite meats, veggies and fillings.
TACO LOMO$4.99
Horchata 24oz$3.99
Hibiscus 24oz$3.99
Torta Ahogada$9.99
Papas | Fries$2.99
Guacamole (4oz)$4.99
Tacos$3.49
Our Homemade corn tortillas with your choice of meat.
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Elotes | Mexican Corn$5.99
See full menu

Location

8315 Ogden Avenue

Lyons IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Antics

No reviews yet

Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere

The Little Owl Social Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tom N Lou

No reviews yet

Not Fast Food, Great Food Fast

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston