Burritos in Lyons

Lyons restaurants
Lyons restaurants that serve burritos

La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS

112 East Main Street, Lyons

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetariano Burrito$13.24
Sautéed bell pepper, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato. With white rice and black beans smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Chile Relleno Burrito$14.24
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Burrito$15.24
Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)
TAPAS

Mojo Taqueria Lyons

216 E Main Street, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Bean Burrito$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
Short Rib Burrito$14.00
rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli
Burrito$13.00
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main
