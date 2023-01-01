Burritos in Lyons
Lyons restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
112 East Main Street, Lyons
|Vegetariano Burrito
|$13.24
Sautéed bell pepper, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato. With white rice and black beans smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$14.24
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.24
Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons
TAPAS
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
216 E Main Street, Lyons
|Kid's Bean Burrito
|$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
|Short Rib Burrito
|$14.00
rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli
|Burrito
|$13.00
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main