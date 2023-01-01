Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Lyons
/
Lyons
/
Carne Asada
Lyons restaurants that serve carne asada
La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
112 East Main Street, Lyons
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Taco
$14.24
Grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
TAPAS
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
216 E Main Street, Lyons
Avg 4.5
(207 reviews)
Side of carne asada
$5.00
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons
