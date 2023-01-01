Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Lyons

Lyons restaurants
Lyons restaurants that serve carne asada

La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS

112 East Main Street, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$14.24
Grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
Mojo Taqueria Lyons image

TAPAS

Mojo Taqueria Lyons

216 E Main Street, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of carne asada$5.00
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons

