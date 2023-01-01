Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Lyons
/
Lyons
/
Ceviche
Lyons restaurants that serve ceviche
La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
112 East Main Street, Lyons
No reviews yet
Ceviche
$17.24
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
TAPAS
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
216 E Main Street, Lyons
Avg 4.5
(207 reviews)
SPECIAL! Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
$10.00
Shrimp ceviche with tomato, lime and pico, topped with sliced avocado
Ceviche de Pescado
$13.00
wahoo fish, lime, pico de gallo, avocado. Served wth tortilla chips. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons
