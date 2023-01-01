Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Lyons

Lyons restaurants
Lyons restaurants that serve ceviche

La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS

112 East Main Street, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche$17.24
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
Item pic

TAPAS

Mojo Taqueria Lyons

216 E Main Street, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPECIAL! Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$10.00
Shrimp ceviche with tomato, lime and pico, topped with sliced avocado
Ceviche de Pescado$13.00
wahoo fish, lime, pico de gallo, avocado. Served wth tortilla chips. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons

