Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lyons

Go
Lyons restaurants
Toast

Lyons restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS

112 East Main Street, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Dinner$15.24
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion. Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
Item pic

TAPAS

Mojo Taqueria Lyons

216 E Main Street, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
Special! Butternut Squash Enchiladas$16.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, and three cheese blend. Served with rice & black beans.
Smothered with choice of:
red guajillo sauce or pork green chile
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons

Browse other tasty dishes in Lyons

Burritos

Chile Relleno

Pies

Ceviche

Tacos

Fajitas

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Lyons to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston