Enchiladas in Lyons
Lyons restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
112 East Main Street, Lyons
|Enchilada Dinner
|$15.24
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion. Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons
TAPAS
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
216 E Main Street, Lyons
|Enchiladas
|$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
|Special! Butternut Squash Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, and three cheese blend. Served with rice & black beans.
Smothered with choice of:
red guajillo sauce or pork green chile