Meatloaf in Lyons

Lyons restaurants
Toast

Lyons restaurants that serve meatloaf

Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Lyons

228 Main Street, Lyons

Smokin' Meatloaf$16.95
More about Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Lyons
Diner Bar - 160 East Main Street

160 East Main Street, Lyons

GRILLED MEATLOAF$20.99
(GF) Blend of beef & pork, mushroom, and tomato, served with mash potato & topped with a tomato & power green cream sauce
More about Diner Bar - 160 East Main Street

