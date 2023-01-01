Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lyons

Lyons restaurants
Lyons restaurants that serve tacos

La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS

112 East Main Street, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mix and Match Tacos$17.24
Taco Salad$13.24
Salad crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese, roasted corn, black beans, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Baja Fish Taco$15.24
Breaded white fish, baja dressing, avocado mousse, and coleslaw
More about La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
TAPAS

Mojo Taqueria Lyons

216 E Main Street, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPECIAL! Taco al Pastor$4.50
Pork shoulder with salsa de chile morita, topped with caramelized pineapple , diced onion and cilantro
3 Taco Plate$15.00
If you want to order more than one of a specific taco, you may note that in the Special Instructions box at the bottom of the page
SPECIAL! Quesa Birria Tacos$13.00
Melted 3 cheese blend, slow braised Birria, onions, and cilantro served on corn tortillas. Comes with a side of consommé and spicy salsa
More about Mojo Taqueria Lyons

