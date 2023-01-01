Tacos in Lyons
Lyons restaurants that serve tacos
La Mariposa - Lyons - LYONS
112 East Main Street, Lyons
|Mix and Match Tacos
|$17.24
|Taco Salad
|$13.24
Salad crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese, roasted corn, black beans, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
|Baja Fish Taco
|$15.24
Breaded white fish, baja dressing, avocado mousse, and coleslaw
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
216 E Main Street, Lyons
|SPECIAL! Taco al Pastor
|$4.50
Pork shoulder with salsa de chile morita, topped with caramelized pineapple , diced onion and cilantro
|3 Taco Plate
|$15.00
If you want to order more than one of a specific taco, you may note that in the Special Instructions box at the bottom of the page
|SPECIAL! Quesa Birria Tacos
|$13.00
Melted 3 cheese blend, slow braised Birria, onions, and cilantro served on corn tortillas. Comes with a side of consommé and spicy salsa