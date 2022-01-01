Lyons restaurants you'll love

Lyons restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lyons

Must-try Lyons restaurants

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern

7815 W Ogden Avenue, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Cheese$13.75
Press here to make your own Pizza
Indiv Taco$15.00
served with American Cheese, Black Olives, Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoni, Sour Cream and Tomato - may be modified
Fam Deluxe$27.50
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, & Green Pepper No Substitutions or Additional Items
More about Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Tacabron - Lyons

8315 Ogden Avenue, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Taco$2.79
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
Taco Platter$10.99
Three of our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans.
Individual Taco - Special$2.00
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
More about Tacabron - Lyons
Restaurant banner

 

Ricky D's Place

7901 OGDEN AVE, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ricky D's Place

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lyons

Tacos

