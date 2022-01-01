Tacos in Lyons

Go
Lyons restaurants
Toast

Lyons restaurants that serve tacos

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern

7815 W Ogden Avenue, Lyons

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Indiv Taco$15.00
served with American Cheese, Black Olives, Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoni, Sour Cream and Tomato - may be modified
More about Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Tacabron - Lyons

8315 Ogden Avenue, Lyons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Platter$10.99
Three of our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans.
Individual Taco$2.79
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
Individual Taco - Special$2.00
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
More about Tacabron - Lyons
Map

More near Lyons to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Cicero

No reviews yet

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston