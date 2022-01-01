Tacos in Lyons
Lyons restaurants that serve tacos
More about Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern
7815 W Ogden Avenue, Lyons
|Indiv Taco
|$15.00
served with American Cheese, Black Olives, Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoni, Sour Cream and Tomato - may be modified
More about Tacabron - Lyons
Tacabron - Lyons
8315 Ogden Avenue, Lyons
|Taco Platter
|$10.99
Three of our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans.
|Individual Taco
|$2.79
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
|Individual Taco - Special
|$2.00
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas