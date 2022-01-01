Lyra Fulton Market
Modern Greek cuisine highlighting fresh seafood, sustainable proteins, and local vegetables, with a focus on whole ingredients and from-scratch fare. Charcoal and wood burning grills will impart unique and rustic flavors, while the open flames will deliver visual value.
905 West Fulton Market, Suite 108
Location
905 West Fulton Market, Suite 108
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Uncooked
un·cooked is a grab and go restaurant offering uncooked, plant-based food made from whole ingredients. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we serve coffee, smoothies, elixirs, juices, entrees, and desserts.
Blind Barber
Come in and enjoy!
Rose Mary
Located in the historic Fulton Market district of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Rose Mary is Chef/Owner Joe Flamm’s debut restaurant inspired by his Italian heritage and the bold, bright flavors of Croatian cuisine. The boisterous space—named for Flamm’s grandmothers, Mary and Mary Rose, and the herb rosemary, which grows natively along the Italian and Croatian coastlines—offers a seasonal menu of rustic yet refined dishes that encapsulate what Flamm has coined “Adriatic drinking food”.
Grapes and Grains
GG, as it is affectionately referred to in the neighborhood, is located in the heart of West Loop. Exposed brick, vintage chandeliers, chesterfield couches, and intimate lighting pay sexy homage to Old Chicago. The main floor boasts 2,500 square feet of gorgeous lounge space complete with a baby grand piano and sabrage room providing the most lively of atmospheres. Guests can reserve a live music experience on select evenings or learn the nuances of whiskeys and wines at one of our monthly masterclass events.
No dress code is required at GG. Just dress to impress, and pop your champagne in style. Be sure to pre-book your table to experience the most exclusive nights in town, surrounded by the best company.
Enjoy live music at GG Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Thursday night has no minimums and no live piano fee. Friday & Saturday night the piano fee is $10 per person.