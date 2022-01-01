Go
LyteBite

890 North 54th Street

Chandler, AZ 85226

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Meal$10.99
Our chicken breast meal comes with your choice of chicken breast flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Chicken Thigh Meal$10.99
Our chicken thigh meal comes with your choice of chicken thigh flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
10 Chicken Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of chicken, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy!
Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
Swai (Per Pound)$12.99
If you can't get enough of our delicious swai, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Tri-Tip (Per Pound)$15.99
If you can't get enough of our delicious grilled tri-tip, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Tri-Tip Steak Meal$12.99
Our tri-tip meal comes with your choice of tri-tip flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Swai (White Fish) Meal$12.99
Our swai (white fish) meal comes with your choice of swai (white fish) flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
5 Chicken & 5 Tri-Tip Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of 5 chicken and 5 tri-tip, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy!
Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
Ground Turkey (Per Pound)$9.99
If you can't get enough of our delicious ground turkey, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Taco Tuesday$13.99
Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 OZ of Ground Turkey or Ground Beef, 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice, 2 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Corn, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix and choose your favorite LyteBite Seasoning to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!
Location

890 North 54th Street, Chandler AZ 85226

