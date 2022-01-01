LyteBite
Closed today
No reviews yet
890 North 54th Street
Chandler, AZ 85226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
890 North 54th Street, Chandler AZ 85226
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ahipoki
Fresh cut poke daily!
Smokin Fins
Seafood | Sushi | Grill
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Come in and enjoy!
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonades with Fresh Fruit Purees. Purchase in One of Our Collectable Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toasts, Flatbreads, Grains Bowls, Overnight Oats, Smoothies, and Locally Brewed Cold Brew Coffees. Come In and Enjoy Today!