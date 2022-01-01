Go
LyteBite

A clean eatery offering on demand in-store ordering or online pick-up and delivery of fresh meal prep that's fully customizable! Simply pick your protein, carb, and vegetable with tons of variety to choose from!

1331 S. Lone Hill Ave #150

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Meal$10.99
Our chicken breast meal comes with your choice of chicken breast flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Build Your Own Breakfast Meal$10.99
Our breakfast meal comes with your choice of eggs, sausages, and carb selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Italian Job$13.99
Our Italian Job dish comes with your choice of 4 OZ of white or brown rice, topped with 4 OZ turkey meatballs, covered in 1/2 Cup of Marinara, 1/4 Cup Monterrey Jack Cheese, and 1 Cup of Zucchini. LyteBite's take on Sunday supper at Grandma's!
Taco Tuesday$13.99
Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 OZ of Ground Turkey or Ground Beef, 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice, 2 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Corn, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix and choose your favorite LyteBite Seasoning to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!
Location

Glendroa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
