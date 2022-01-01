/
Bethesda
Indian
M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
4914 Del Ray Ave • $
Avg 4.8
(4536 reviews)
Popular Items
Wings
$19.50
Ten pieces. (We are sorry but we are unable to fulfill requests of all flats or all drumsticks, though we will try our best to send you as many of your choice as we can.)
Seasoned Potato Wedges
$10.00
Hawaiian
$22.50
Pineapple, ham, bacon & extra cheese
Spinach
$22.50
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese & extra cheese with a base of garlic sauce. “Add Pepperoni or Chicken for a twist”
Margherita
$22.50
Basil, fresh garlic, tomatoes & extra cheese
Spicy Masala Fries
$7.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
House
$22.50
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, extra cheese & red chili flakes
Deluxe
$22.50
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sausage & extra cheese
White
$18.00
Fresh garlic & extra cheese with a base of garlic sauce
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Location
4914 Del Ray Ave
Bethesda MD
