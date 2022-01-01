Go
Toast

M & N's Pizza

PIZZA

4914 Del Ray Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$19.50
Ten pieces. (We are sorry but we are unable to fulfill requests of all flats or all drumsticks, though we will try our best to send you as many of your choice as we can.)
Seasoned Potato Wedges$10.00
Hawaiian$22.50
Pineapple, ham, bacon &amp; extra cheese
Spinach$22.50
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese &amp; extra cheese with a base of garlic sauce. “Add Pepperoni or Chicken for a twist”
Margherita$22.50
Basil, fresh garlic, tomatoes &amp; extra cheese
Spicy Masala Fries$7.00
Onion Rings$8.00
House$22.50
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, extra cheese &amp; red chili flakes
Deluxe$22.50
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sausage &amp; extra cheese
White$18.00
Fresh garlic &amp; extra cheese with a base of garlic sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency

Location

4914 Del Ray Ave

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

California Tortilla

No reviews yet

Taco Fresco

No reviews yet

Pitango Gelato

No reviews yet

Casa Oaxaca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston