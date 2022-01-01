Go
M'tucci's Italian

At M'Tucci's Restaurants, we pride ourselves on preparing everything from scratch and sourcing the highest quality ingredients. We are happy to accommodate most dietary restrictions and needs. Please note each dish is designed to complement the flavor profiles of the accompanying ingredients, and that changing the ingredients in the dish can greatly affect the flavor of your meal. We hope you love the ambiance and your experience at our locally owned and operated neighborhood eatery. Chin-Chin!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken Pasta$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Mushroom, Red Onion, Chipotle Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Campanelle Pasta.
Spaghettini & Meatballs$17.00
M'tucci's Chianina Beef, Heritage Pork & Veal Meatballs, Basil, M'tucci's Marinara, Spaghettini, Pecorino
Pappardelle Alla Crema Di Porcini$17.00
Porcini- Truffle Chicken Sausage. Wild Mushrooms, Green Onion, Pecorino, Porcini Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Ribbon Pasta.
Bolognese di Cinque Maiale$17.00
Slow Braised Savory Sackett Pork Ragu, Tomato, Red Wine, Fresh Herbs, M'tucci's Rigatoni Pasta.
House Salad
M'tucci's Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Calamari Fritti$10.00
Fried, Crispy, East Coast Squid, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Spicy Marinara.
Milanese Burrata$17.00
Crispy Lightly Breaded Chicken, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Creamy Mozzarella, Cacio E Pepe
Margherita$11.00
Marinated Tomatoes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, M'tucci's Mozzarella Cheese, Local Basil, Olive Oil.
Grilled Bread Plate$3.00
Grilled Ceaser Salad
Grilled Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled House Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
