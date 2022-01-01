M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant
M'tucci's Moderno features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.
FRENCH FRIES
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE
Rio Rancho NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Bella Coffee
Fair trade, organic, singel origin, locally micro roasted craft coffee and espresso. Hand crafted signature food items made to order with local ingredients. Join Us! www.cafebellacoffee.com
Piñon Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Tamales
Simple yet extraordinary, our brand of New Mexican food is the real deal.
Bring the family along and join us for an unforgettable meal!
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!