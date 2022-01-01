Go
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant

M'tucci's Moderno features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (4772 reviews)

Popular Items

M'tucci's House Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Marinated Cucumber, Red Onion Confit, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
House Baked Artisan Bread Basket$3.00
Five to Seven House Artisan Bread Slices With House Basil Oil.
Lemon Artichoke Fussiloni$16.00
Roasted Artichoke, Porcini, White Mushrooms, Imported Capers, Basil, Light Lemon cream Sauce, Handmade Corkscrew Pasta, Shaved Parmesan.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$16.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Chipotle Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushroom, Red Onion, Campanelle Pasta, Feta Cheese.
Pappardelle Alla Crema de Porcini$16.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Pappardelle, Pecorino.
M'tucci's Spaghettini & Meatball$17.00
Fresh M'tucci's Chianina Beef + Heritage Pork + Veal Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Thin Spaghetti, Basil.
Chicken Milanese Burrata$17.00
Crispy Lightly Breaded Chicken Breasts, House Spicy Marinara, Melted M'tucci's Burrata Cheese, Cacio e Pesto M'tucci's Fettuccine
Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
Crispy Eggplant Medallions, Marinara Sauce, M'tucci's Fresh Mozzarella, Cacio e Pesto M'tucci's Fettuccine
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Marinated Grape Tomatoes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, M'tucci's Mozzarella Cheese, Local Basil, Olive Oil.
Shrimp Campanelle$18.00
Grilled WIld Marinated Pink Shrimp, M'tucci's Heritage Pork Chorizo, Grape Tomato, Lobster Cream Sauce, Basil, Campanelle Pasta.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE

Rio Rancho NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
