M. Wells

A revolving cast of favorite dishes, wines and beers available for pick up and delivery 5 to 10pm Thursday-Saturday. Many dishes are prepared with storage in mind and come cold with easy-to-heat instructions to stock the larder and enjoy when the time is right.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

43-15 Crescent Street • $$$

Tuesday Night Art Class May 3rd$25.00
Join us on Tuesday May 3rd to sculpt and decorate figurines, characters and ornaments with oven backed clay. The night is led by Devin, a celebrated claymation and stop motion artist and prolific crafter as well as being M. Wells' fun-loving wine director!
43-15 Crescent Street

Long Island City NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
