M. Wells
A revolving cast of favorite dishes, wines and beers available for pick up and delivery 5 to 10pm Thursday-Saturday. Many dishes are prepared with storage in mind and come cold with easy-to-heat instructions to stock the larder and enjoy when the time is right.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
43-15 Crescent Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
43-15 Crescent Street
Long Island City NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mexology @ Jacx & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Bridge
A seasonal, market driven restaurant by Chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place with menu inspired by American diners and simple comfort food located in the heart of Long Island City.
John Brown Smoke House
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!