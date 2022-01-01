Go
M2 BBQ

Meet us for some great bbq!

207 Center Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MACARONI & CHEESE$4.00
Mac with a spicy white cheese sauce
BBQ FRIED RICE$4.00
Smokehouse scraps, stir fried with rice, vegetables and scrambled eggs.
BRISKET PLATE$20.00
12 hour smoked brisket served with two sides, cornbread, and sliced pickles.
PORK SANDWICH$9.00
Pulled pork on a soft roll, a shake of rub,
Molasses sauce and a small side of slaw.
Served with a choice of side.
TATER TOTS$4.00
Fresh tots tossed with house rub.
BRISKET BOWL$16.00
Our house mac & cheese topped with bbq brisket and fresh pico. Served with a side of
cornbread.
PORK PLATE$14.00
Pulled smoked pork with a dusting of rub
and Molasses bbq sauce, served with two
sides, cornbread, and sliced pickles.
SMOKEHOUSE WINGS$14.00
A pound of wings rubbed, smoked, and fried.
LOADED TOTS$12.00
Rub spiced tots covered in spiced cheese sauce, topped with chopped bbq pork and fresh pico.
BRISKET SANDWICH$12.00
Sliced brisket, soft roll, and a shake or rub with a choice of a side.
Location

207 Center Ave

Bay City MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
