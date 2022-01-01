Go
Toast

M2O Burgers and Salads

Made to order Burgers & Salads

50 East Wynnewood Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

m2o Fries$4.09
Garlic & Sea Salt
Jr Burger$5.89
Served with Junior Fries and Drink
Veggie Burger$6.09
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
Cheeseburger$6.39
100% all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger
Onion Rings$4.99
Fries$3.69
m2o Burger$8.19
Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce
Original Crispy Sandwich$8.29
m2o sauce & pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.89
100% all-natural Angus beef bacon cheeseburger
Hamburger$5.89
100% all-natural Angus beef hamburger
See full menu

Location

50 East Wynnewood Road

Wynnewood PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Sabrina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston