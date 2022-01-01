Go
Ma'Coco - Austin

Come in and enjoy!

501 Comal St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Agua Fresca$4.00
Churro Donuts Half Dozen$14.00
Elote Asado$6.00
Mexico street-style favorite! roasted corn, mayonnaise, queso cotija, hot sauce
Flautas$14.00
chicken, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, lettuce, queso fresco
Enchiladas$16.00
bathed in tomatillo sauce, chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce,
California Burrito$14.00
Extra chips$2.00
Salsa Sampler$6.00
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
served on a hand-made gluten free corn tortilla, with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted house salsa
Carne Asada Fries$14.00
cheese, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole
Location

501 Comal St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
