MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102

Popular Items

ORIGINAL PAPAYA SALAD (thum muk hoong)$11.00
green papaya / bird’s eye chili peppers / thai eggplant / tomatoes / served with green cabbage / funky, delicious, spicy
STICKY RICE (khao niew)$4.00
steamed glutinous rice. It’s your vessel to scoop up other dishes. Eat with your hands. Don’t be shy
LAO SAUSAGE (sai oua)$8.00
1pc house-made savory & herbaceous pork sausage
BEEF JERKY$7.00
lemongrass marinated beef sirloin, dehydrated and fried to order.
CRISPY RICE SALAD (nam khao)$13.00
seasoned crispy rice, cured pork sausage, mint, cilantro, green onions, ground thai chili, lime, peanuts, served with lettuce
CHILI DIP (jaew)
choices: sweet roasted red chili (jaew bong) / charred green chili (jaew muk phet) / vegan jaew (vegan jaew bong)
SPICY MUSHROOM STEW (aww het)$12.00
stew of wild mushrooms, Thai eggplant, dill, & other herbs
FRIED PORK SPARE RIBS (cheun muu)$10.00
deep-fried lemongrass marinated pork riblets / jaew som
FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)$10.00
twice-fried chicken drumsticks
GRILLED BEEF (peeng seen)$11.00
lemongrass marinated beef rib finger cooked medium rare to medium / toasted rice powder / jaew som / pickled shallots / herb medley
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
