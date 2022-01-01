Stout Burgers & Beers

No reviews yet

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

