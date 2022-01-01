Santa Monica Whaler
Open today 11:45 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
101 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:45 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:45 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
101 Broadway, Santa Monica CA 90401
Nearby restaurants
Stout Burgers & Beers
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.
Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe
Come check out Big Dean's Ocean Front Cafe in Santa Monica! You can also now purchase a gift card for your favorite Big Dean's lover!
The Albright
Come on in and enjoy!
Cult Santa Monica
Food. Coffee. Cocktails. At cult, our mission is to pay homage to the city of los angeles, its chefs, dishes, drinks and trends by mining its history for cult favorites and preparing nods to those dishes and drinks…. Come in and enjoy!