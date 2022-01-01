Go
Ma-Se Sushi Eatery

“Cooking with love and passion” Enjoy the unique dishes from small plates to main courses with modern Thai and Sushi.

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Miso$3.00
Tofu, Seaweed, Scallions
Potstickers$8.00
Pork gyoza with mild curry sauce and fried onion on top.
Vegan option available** please mention!
SAMURAI$16.00
Spicy** Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with Serrano and torched Yellowtail.
SHIBUYA$17.00
Yellowtail, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with torched Salmon and garlic flakes.
SURF&TURF$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with torched wagyu steak.
Ma Se Chicken Wings$10.00
Spring rolls$5.00
Fried* Vegetable Spring rolls
Shrimp tempura Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Location

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008

Longwood FL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

