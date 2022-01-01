MAAK
Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!
209 Main Street
209 Main Street
Sulphur Springs TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
