MAAK

Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!

Gunslinger$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
Temptation$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.

209 Main Street

Sulphur Springs TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
