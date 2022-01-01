Go
Toast

Maamos Kitchen

A Takeout Kitchen serving scratch-made meals to the Newark/Granville community. Just pop these meals in the oven for a few minutes, and enjoy them with your family.

1976 Granville Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Chicken Marsala, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Balsamic Green Beans$12.99
Wine cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and balsamic green beans.
Daily Meal Rotation (WE)$5.00
Daily Meal Rotation$5.00
Thursdays - Turkey & Mashed Potatoes$5.50
School Location & Days Attended
Daily Meal Rotation (WO)$5.00
Daily Meal Rotation (DU)$5.00
Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde$10.99
Slow-simmered chicken in a cream sauce with onions and poblano peppers, wrapped in tortillas and smothered in our house tomatillo salsa and cheese.
Seared Chicken Breast$2.49
Fridays - Pancake & Turkey Sausage w/ Maple Syrup$5.50
See full menu

Location

1976 Granville Road

Newark OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trek Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Apple Cafe - Church St

No reviews yet

Breakfast So Slammin'
We Serve It All Day!

Don & Sue's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Road Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston