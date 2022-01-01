Maamos Kitchen
A Takeout Kitchen serving scratch-made meals to the Newark/Granville community. Just pop these meals in the oven for a few minutes, and enjoy them with your family.
1976 Granville Road
Popular Items
Location
1976 Granville Road
Newark OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Trek Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Big Apple Cafe - Church St
Breakfast So Slammin'
We Serve It All Day!
Don & Sue's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
River Road Coffeehouse
Come in and enjoy!