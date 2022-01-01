Go
Mabel Gray

A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage. Expect personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere. Food and beverage selections rotate with the seasons and availability of local farm products, with no set menu. Everything is handmade from scratch, with fresh, ethical ingredients from Chef Rigato’s extensive network of farms, butchers and foragers.

23825 John R Rd • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1124 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Colorado lamb smash burger, house goat pub cheese, grilled onion, pickles, hot sauce mayo, English muffin.
Cajun Fries$5.00
House cut french fries, Cajun seasoning, remoulade for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

23825 John R Rd

Hazel Park MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

