Stew in Mableton
Mableton restaurants that serve stew
More about Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant - 302 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW
Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant - 302 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW
302 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest, Mableton
|Reg Brown Stew Chicken
|$13.99
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
|Large Brown Stew Chicken
|$16.95
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.