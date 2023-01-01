Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Mableton

Mableton restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant - 302 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW

302 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest, Mableton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reg Brown Stew Chicken$13.99
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Large Brown Stew Chicken$16.95
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Consumer pic

 

MEXICO LINDO - MABLETON

848 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126, Mableton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chicken Stew$9.00
