Mabuhay Asian Cafe

Why Mabuhay?
Mabuhay means "WELCOME" in the Filipino language. In the Philippines, guests are always welcome and treated as family.
Authentic food, made with local (when possible), fresh, quality ingredients!

Popular Items

Pancit Bihon (small noodle)$8.00
Skinny rice noodles, stir fried with vegetables and chicken.
Fried Rice (16oz)$6.00
Lumpia (x3)$5.00
A Filipino's answer to the eggroll. This tightly wrapped treat is mostly meat with tiny bits of vegetables, garlic, onion, and a great blend of seasonings, fried crispy until golden brown.
Pancit Canton (large noodle)$8.00
Bigger Lo Mein noodles, stir fried with vegetables and chicken.
Crab Rangoon (x3)$5.00
Hand-made in the kitchen, these delicious snacks are filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, garlic, wrapped in a wonton, then fried crunchy and golden brown.
Asian Salad$5.00
A delicious blend of Napa cabbage, crunchy noodles, almonds, soy sauce and other vegetables that work together to give a winning mixture of textures and flavors. A great way to add vegetables to your diet.
Appetizer Sampler Platter (3ea)$13.00
Three of each of the delicious appetizers that can be shared with the whole group.
Chicken & Broccoli$10.00
Tender bits of beef stir fried with garlic, onion and still crunchy broccoli flowerets in a slightly sweet and savory sauce served over rice.
Pork Chop$12.00
Succulent pieces of breaded fried chicken stir fried with a house-made sweet and sour sauce.
Location

206 South 1st Street

Owensville MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
