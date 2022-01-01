Go
Toast

Mac and Bob's

Come on in and enjoy!

316 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1383 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 E Main St

Salem VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frank's Pizza in Salem

No reviews yet

Frank’s Pizza opened in 2008 and is located on Main Street in Salem, Virginia. Since then, it has been nominated several times as Best Pizza in Salem & in the Roanoke Valley.
Starting with it’s thin crust New York style pizza to it’s Philly steak subs it will not leave you disappointed.

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

No reviews yet

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of Salem for over 15 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!

Shenandoah Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place!
Friends are family!

Rockfish Food & Wine

No reviews yet

Approachable fine dining in historic Grandin Village, Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston