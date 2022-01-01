Go
Toast

Mac and Walt's

If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions do not use the online ordering system, please call in your order. The number to order is (508) 455-1873. This is so we can personally speak to you about your allergy and/or dietary concerns.

363 Old Colony Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids meals
1/2 order fries$2.50
Wings$10.00
Also available boneless.
Tacos$8.50
2 Tacos of your choice.
Classic with Cheese$8.75
shredded lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayoand cheddar cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
North Country Smokehouse maple smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, pickles, and house special sauce and cheddar cheese
Build Your Own$7.75
1/2 order onion rings$3.00
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Mac & Cheese$8.50
creamy house made cheese sauce tossed with fusilli pasta
See full menu

Location

363 Old Colony Road

Norton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit332sensata@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai cuisine is a delicacy that sends your taste buds adventuring across the globe. A cooking style native to Thailand; the exotic flavors transcend all cultures bringing you some of the most delicious dishes. Blue Moon fulfills every foodie urge, from the traditional, yet decadent Tamarind duck to the comfort food of Thai Fried Rice; the experience is soul satisfying. This royal cuisine combines fragrant flavors such as like coconut and curry with an abundance of vegetables creating delicate masterpieces. Blue Moon offers fresh and healthy cuisine, uniquely passed down thru generations intended to thrill your palate and spice up your dining experience. We hope to thrill your senses, and bring you back time and time again.

Fillmore-Nason Post #8049 VFW

No reviews yet

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston