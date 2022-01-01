Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!
440 Middlesex Road
Popular Items
Location
440 Middlesex Road
Tyngsboro MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lui Lui
Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar
Family owned since 1991
Award winning Italian!
Oasis Cafe
Come in and enjoy where summer never ends!
oasiscafenh.com
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
La Carreta Nashua POS
Come in and enjoy!