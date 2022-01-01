Go
Toast

Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!

440 Middlesex Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MED Old School$14.79
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
SM Pulled Pork$11.29
Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.
SM Deluxe Burger$11.29
Take our Mac-N-Burger to an even higher level. Mix in sautéed onions, bacon, pickles, and spicy 1000 Island dressing. Topped with breadcrumbs and more bacon!
SM Jalapeño Popper$9.79
This is a hot one. Cabot Cheddar, American, and Muenster cheeses mixed with diced jalapeño peppers baked in a rich Béchamel sauce with a breadcrumb crust.
SM Fiesta Mac$10.79
You choose, fresh chicken breast or seasoned ground beef and we’ll toss with taco seasoning, salsa, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese shell!
MED Kickin' Chicken$17.29
A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.
SM Old School$8.29
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.79
Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!
SM Bacon Cheddar$10.79
A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!
SM Mac-N-Burger$10.29
Take our classic Béchamel, add seasoned ground beef, Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and BAM cheeseburger! Who needs a grill?
See full menu

Location

440 Middlesex Road

Tyngsboro MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lui Lui

No reviews yet

Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar
Family owned since 1991
Award winning Italian!

Oasis Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy where summer never ends!
oasiscafenh.com

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Carreta Nashua POS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston