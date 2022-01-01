Go
Mac N Choose Tyngsboro2 new

Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!

440 Middlesex Road

SM Old School$8.29
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
440 Middlesex Road

Tyngsboro MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
