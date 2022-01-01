Mac N Choose Tyngsboro2 new
Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!
440 Middlesex Road
Popular Items
Location
Tyngsboro MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
