Mac N Choose Westford

Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!

175 Littleton Road

Popular Items

SM Bacon Cheddar$10.79
A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.79
Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Jumbo, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookie that is baked fresh every day!
SM Wicked Cheesy$9.79
When we say wicked cheesy, we mean it! A blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, Swiss, American and Muenster makes this mac an instant hit.
SM Pulled Pork$11.29
Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.
SM Build-Your-Own$8.29
The choices are endless! YOU CHOOSE two cheeses, choose anything else you would like to add into your mac, and we'll make it to your heart's desire! Yum!
SM Kickin' Chicken$10.29
A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.
LG Old School$21.99
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
MED Old School$14.79
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
SM Old School$8.29
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
175 Littleton Road

Westford MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
