Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill

Lunch and dinner. Amazing burgers, sandwiches, chicken and brats! Alfredo Mac n' Cheese, salads, and delicious desserts too!

1560 Lindsay blvd • $$$

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Chicken Strips, served with Fries or Tots
Western Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Choice cut 1/3 lb burger, includes an onion ring, bacon, mayo and house-made BBQ sauce. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.
Tater Tots$5.50
Tots, done right!
Irish Bread Pudding$5.00
Bailey's Irish cream bread pudding baked with chocolate/caramel candies, served with a warm rum sauce and whipped topping. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.
Beer Brat$14.00
A real, deliciously prepared Bratwurst right here in Idaho Falls! Guinness boiled with onions, finished on a Charbroiler for that pop a great Brat should have. Served with your choice of side.
A-FIB Cheeseburger$14.00
Choice cut 1/3 lb. burger, one egg over medium, an onion ring and bacon! Includes mayo, lettuce tomato, onion, pickles. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.
Apple Pie blossom Ala-mode$5.00
Cup of Soup$4.00
cup of our homemade soup.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce house blend, carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes, grated Cheddar cheese, fresh bacon crumbles and croutons.
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

1560 Lindsay blvd

Idaho Falls ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
