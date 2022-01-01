Go
Mac Shack

PASTA

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Large build your own$15.00
If you can think it we can make it! Indulge in your favorite macaroni & cheese!! Name a better duo we dare you!
Buffalo Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bread Crumbs
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.00
Elbow Pasta with Cheese Sauce
Cheese Burger Mac
Rigatoni Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Six Cheese Blend, Topped with Pickles in Secret Sauce
Loaded Mac
Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Blend, Green Onions, Topped with Ranch Dressing and Crumbled Cheetos
Mac Shack
Traditional Baked Mac & Cheese Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce. 6 Blend Cheese , Breadcrumbs
Regular build your own$10.00
Italian Sausage Mac
Rigatoni Pasta, Roasted Garlic and Oil, Butter, Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Red Pepper Flake
CheesyMac's BBQ
Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese Blend, Green Onions, Ritz Cracker Crumbs and Barbecue Drizzle
Garlic Bread$4.00
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b

Glendale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
