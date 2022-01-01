Go
Mac & Snacks

Huntsville's Favorite Mac & Cheese Food Truck.

6949 Wall Triana Highway

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Mac (SNACK SIZE)$9.00
Signature cheese blend with chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce topped with a ranch and buffalo sauce drizzle
Classic Mac (SNACK SIZE)$7.50
Signature cheese blend
Combo (Pernil Mac) Pulled Pork$8.50
Pernil Mac with 2 wings
Lobster Mac (SNACK SIZE)$14.00
Signature cheese blend with creamy havarti cheese and tender langostino pieces
Classic$12.00
Signature cheese blend
Pernil Mac (Pulled Pork)$16.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder marinated in a blend of island spices, topped with Colby jack cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites$7.50
3 cheesy Mac and cheese bites served with yummy dipping sauce.
6949 Wall Triana Highway

Madison AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
