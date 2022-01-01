Go
Macado's

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)

Popular Items

Big City Jazz$10.65
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
The Reuben$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
Pickle Spear$0.25
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.85
Basket of Fries$5.25
Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.85
Crazy Chris Wrap$10.25
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Big Daddy$11.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd

Lynchburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
