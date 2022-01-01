Macado's
See you at the DO's!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd
Lynchburg VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fuse
Come in and enjoy!
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
Come in and enjoy!
County Smoak
Come in and enjoy!
LYH Coffeehouse
Coffeehouse in Lynchburg, VA serving up all things espresso, local baked goods, and small plate meals.