Macado's - Blacksburg
Open today 9:00 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
922 University City Blvd
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Menu
Popular Items
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Three cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, melted on a tortilla.
Turkey, melted muenster, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on French bread.
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Milkshakes
🍗 Wings Tenders
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Davids Cookies
🍟 Fries Tots
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
Crispy tater tots topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, | tomato, jalapeños, and ranch for dipping.
Appetizers
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Samuel Adams beer battered shrimp. coated with bang bang sauce, garnished with asian crisp noodles.
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
A crock of zesty cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with a generous portion of nacho chips for dipping.
A piping hot crock of zesty cheese, blended with black beans and more cheese, jalapeño peppers, and onions. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Breaded cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce.
Spinach, artichoke hearts blended with assorted cheeses served with tortilla chips or flatbread.
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Homemade potato chips, soft pretzels, and taco chips served in a basket with our own onion dip, salsa, and ranch for dipping.
Bacon & Cheddar
Quesadillas
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
Sliced chicken breast, pico de gallo, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce, three cheeses melted on a tortilla.
Three cheeses melted on a baked tortilla.
Grilled steak, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla.
Three cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, melted on a tortilla.
🥪 Sandwiches
Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.
Roast beef, cole slaw, melted cheddar, barbecue sauce on a Kaiser roll.
Sliced steak, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, and 1000 island served on French Bread.
Mesquite turkey, corned beef, Swiss, 1000 island, cole slaw, tomato, all on grilled rye.
Turkey, melted muenster, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on French bread.
Ham, melted Swiss, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
*(serves four) French bread, ham, turkey, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and Macado sauce.
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, all served on a bagel.
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, | lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, | homemade oil & vinegar dressing on French bread
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted provolone, parmesan, on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.
Rare roast beef, crisp bacon, melted Swiss, Macado sauce served on grilled rye.
Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato, and Macado sauce, served on a Kaiser roll.
Mesquite turkey breast, melted muenster, bacon, mayo, on a toasted bagel.
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, mesquite turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a plain or everything bagel.
Hot pastrami, turkey, melted Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 Island, stuffed with homemade potato chips on rye bread.
Mesquite turkey, provolone, canadian bacon, coleslaw, tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, honey dijon on sourdough.
Ham, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, and mayo, served on grilled rye.
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
Roast beef, melted Swiss, bacon, cole slaw, and tomato, on a croissant.
Chicken salad, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato on a croissant.
Mesquite turkey breast, melted cheddar, cole slaw, 1000 island, on wheat bread.
Corned beef, hot pastrami, with melted Swiss, mustard, cole slaw, served on a toasted bagel.
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, balsamic vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, served hot on French bread.
Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, served hot on French bread.
Roast beef, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, on French bread.
Roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, provolone and mayo on toasted rye bread.
Roasted turkey breast, ham, melted muenster cheese, cole slaw, tomato, and mayo, served hot on a Kaiser roll.
Breaded chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss on a sweet sourdough roll.
Grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, cole slaw, served on a Kaiserroll.
Ham, melted muenster, tomato, portabella mushrooms, onions, mayo, on white bread.
Grilled chicken, melted provolone, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, on a bagel. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.
Mesquite turkey, bacon, melted muenster, mayo, served on toasted rye.
Chicken breast, grilled with ham and swiss, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fried chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, topped off with a fried egg on sourdough bread.
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Crispy Haddock sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce on a sweet sourdough roll.
🥪 Reubens
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
🥪 Club Sandwiches
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on three layers of white toast.
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on three layers of white toast.
Hot pastrami, corned beef, salami, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato and 1000 island dressing served on three layers of rye.
🥪 Grilled Cheese
Grilled portobello, Muenster, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo on a Kaiser roll.
Melted Swiss, Muenster, provolone, topped with olive salad, portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served on rye with mayo.
American cheese, bacon, and tomato on a buttered croissant.
Choice of any cheese grilled on white.
Choice of any cheese grilled on white.
Melted Swiss, cheddar, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato on French bread with mayo.
🌯 Wraps
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Melted Muenster, mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mayo, wrapped up in a tortilla.
Chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, wrapped in a tortilla.
Crispy chicken or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, oriental noodles, sesame ginger dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, ranch, wrapped in a tortilla.
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
🌮 Tacos
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
Entrees
Baked lasagna and tossed salad, served with hot buttered garlic bread.
Breaded or grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, broccoli florets, provolone, and parmesan cheeses served with garlic bread and tossed salad.
Breaded or grilled chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan. Served with garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken ,broccoli, cheddar cheese served with garlic bread.
Sides Extras
🍰 Desserts
A velvety classic cheesecake filling atop a perfect cookie dough crust. | | Add some Strawberries & Cream for that extra zing!
🍔 Burgers Grilled Hot Dogs
Grilled burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, hollandaise, topped off with a fried egg on top.
Half lb. burger, sauteed jalapenos, onions, melted nacho cheese, topped off with jalapeno straws.
Bleu cheese crumble, smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayonnaise.
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Grilled portobello mushrooms and onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.
Cheddar cheese, smokehouse bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, topped with beer battered onion rings.
Half pound certified Angus beef cooked medium to well done. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, pickle spear on the side and your choice of potato salad, fruit salad, cole slaw, chips or french fries.
Grilled hotdog. Add your favorite toppings: chili, onions, slaw or cheese sauce
🥣 Soups
A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.
Kids Menu
🥗 Salads
Chopped Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomato, avocado, chicken breast with crumbled blue cheese.
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.
Chicken or shrimp glazed with teriyaki sauce served with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, oriental noodles and almonds.
Mixed greens, a slice of cucumber, tomato, bacon bits and croutons.
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, portabello mushrooms, cucumbers, boiled eggs, croutons, cashews with choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Taco shell, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, black olives, choice of grilled/fried chicken or chili, sour cream, jalepno crisps, avocado, and onion. Served with taco chips, your choice of dressing or salsa.
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with a side of caesar dressing.
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, egg slices, portabello mushrooms, and cheese topped with bacon and croutons. Served with cheese toast.
Beverages
Milkshakes
Retail
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg VA 24060
